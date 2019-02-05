Excavator on construction site causes reported gas leak in Surrey’s city centre

Surrey Fire Service and Fortis BC responded to a reported gas leak at a construction site in Surrey’s City Centre Tuesday morning (Feb. 5). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Fire Service and Fortis BC responded to a reported gas leak at a construction site in Surrey’s City Centre on Tuesday morning (Feb. 5).

A Black Press Media freelancer on the scene said the fire department cordoned off the area, including closing University Drive between 102A Avenue and Central Avenue.

A tweet from Surrey Traffic said crews were on scene as of 1:37 p.m. and the road was estimated to reopen to traffic “late this afternoon.”

ALERT: University Dr between 102A Ave & Central Ave in both directions and 102A Ave west of University Dr are currently closed due to an incident. Crews are on scene and it is currently estimated to be reopened to traffic late this afternoon. #SurreyBC ^rm — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) February 5, 2019

The freelancer said an excavator on the site of the new Simon Fraser University building struck a gas main, causing the leak.

More to come.



