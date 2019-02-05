Surrey Fire Service and Fortis BC responded to a reported gas leak at a construction site in Surrey’s City Centre Tuesday morning (Feb. 5). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Excavator on construction site causes reported gas leak in Surrey’s city centre

Fire department, Fortis responded to incident

Surrey Fire Service and Fortis BC responded to a reported gas leak at a construction site in Surrey’s City Centre on Tuesday morning (Feb. 5).

A Black Press Media freelancer on the scene said the fire department cordoned off the area, including closing University Drive between 102A Avenue and Central Avenue.

A tweet from Surrey Traffic said crews were on scene as of 1:37 p.m. and the road was estimated to reopen to traffic “late this afternoon.”

The freelancer said an excavator on the site of the new Simon Fraser University building struck a gas main, causing the leak.

More to come.


