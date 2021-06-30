Sparks Lake wildfire on Tuesday, June 29. (BC Wildfire/ Twitter)

Evacuation alert expanded as wildfire near Kamloops grows to 2,300 hectares

150 properties are on evacuation alert due to the Sparks Lake fire

The Sparks Lake wildfire north of Kamloops has more than doubled in size to 2,300 hectares as of Tuesday night (June 29), prompting an evacuation alert to be expanded to 150 properties in the area.

The wildfire remains out of control just 15 kilometres north of Kamloops lake. Forty-seven firefighters, six helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment were used to combat the blaze throughout the day Tuesday and 20 personnel remained on-scene overnight.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for nine properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) on Tuesday and 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas are on evacuation alert.

The fire sparked on June 28 and quickly grew due to the hot and dry weather. Temperatures in the area are forecasted to remain in the realm of 40 C through the next few days.

Black Press Media has requested further information from the BC Wildfire Service.

