Evacuation alert expanded as wildfire near Kamloops grows to 2,300 hectares

The Sparks Lake wildfire north of Kamloops has more than doubled in size to 2,300 hectares as of Tuesday night (June 29), prompting an evacuation alert to be expanded to 150 properties in the area.

The wildfire remains out of control just 15 kilometres north of Kamloops lake. Forty-seven firefighters, six helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment were used to combat the blaze throughout the day Tuesday and 20 personnel remained on-scene overnight.

UPDATE: We are signing off for the evening with an update on the Sparks Lake wildfire (K21001) that is now estimated at 2300 hectares. The fire saw significant growth throughout the day because of the hot weather and dry conditions in the area. pic.twitter.com/85eITNT7cu — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 30, 2021

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for nine properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) on Tuesday and 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas are on evacuation alert.

The TNRD has launched a new evacuation status dashboard and interactive map. View the location of evacuation alerts and orders, see current BC Wildfires in the region, or enter an address to find out the current evacuation status https://t.co/JO7eSlQTa3 pic.twitter.com/PeT6cw0pmn — TNRD (@TNRD) June 18, 2021

The fire sparked on June 28 and quickly grew due to the hot and dry weather. Temperatures in the area are forecasted to remain in the realm of 40 C through the next few days.

Black Press Media has requested further information from the BC Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Kamloops now 750 hectares, evacuation order issued

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresWildfire season