US President Donald Trump stands with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel during the playing of National Anthems during arrival at Melsbroek Military Airport in Melsbroek, Belgium on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. FILE PHOTO/AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

EU officials to meet Trump, wielding a $20-billion threat

The European Union is ready to put tariffs on $20 billion of American goods if Trump puts duties on car imports.

Top European Union officials were going into a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warning they are ready to put tariffs on $20 billion of American goods if he puts duties on car imports.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom will meet Trump in Washington to try to talk him out of imposing the auto tariffs, which would hurt the industry on both sides of the Atlantic and ratchet up trade tensions significantly.

“The aim of this visit is to cool down the situation and prevent an escalation of the trade conflict,” Malmstrom told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter in an interview.

But she noted that if the U.S. proceeds with the duties, the EU is ready to respond. It will impose new tariffs on a range of U.S. products, including agricultural and high-tech products and machinery.

Trump has repeatedly called the EU – which includes many of the U.S.’s oldest and most committed allies – an unfair trading partner and even labeled it a “foe.” His administration this year imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, drawing retaliation from the EU on a series of U.S. goods. But those tariffs covered about $3 billion in goods and would pale in comparison with possible 25 per cent tariffs on imports of cars, trucks and auto parts.

Related: Canadian government threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs

Related: In TV interview, Trump claims queen called Brexit ‘complex’

Related: US-China kick off ‘biggest trade war in economic history’

It is unclear what Trump’s approach will be in the talks. After tweeting that “Tariffs are the greatest!” he suggested hours later in another post that “both the U.S. and the E.U. drop all Tariffs, Barriers and Subsidies!”

The EU’s budget chief, Guenther Oettinger, said the EU was prepared to discuss lowering and restructuring all tariffs for all products.

“We want to avoid a further escalation of the trade dispute (into) a trade war,” Oettinger told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. “We have good arguments, clear numbers and we have ideas, too.”

“Whether these will help, nobody knows. But not to try, not to fly over there for the meeting, would have been the wrong path.”

Auto tariffs would be particularly painful for Germany, where the industry is huge and has long been the symbol of postwar wealth.

And it is not just Europeans opposing these tariffs, but American companies as well. The duties would increase the cost of many components that American manufacturers import and use in making cars. Ultimately, that will make cars more expensive for U.S. consumers.

EU has a huge stake in the U.S. industry, where European companies produce almost 3 million cars a year, accounting for over a quarter of production in the United States.

The biggest exporter of U.S.-made cars is a German company — BMW, through its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

German producers and supplies employ more than 118,000 people at about 300 plants and manufacture more than 800,000 vehicles per year in the U.S. — with more than half of the cars being exported, according to figures provided by the German automotive industry.

___

Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

Jari Tanner, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campfire bans issued around B.C.

Just Posted

With pre-election talk of policing review, Surrey looks at how it would be done

Councillor and mayoral hopeful Tom Gill tabled the motion at July 23 council meeting

Second multi-townhouse development planned for Clayton neighbourhood

Two developments, for 83 and 95 townhouses each, would bracket new Salish Secondary school

VIDEO: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Langley

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Rabies vaccine snub worries Surrey mom

Whalley mom wonders why mayor got rabies shots for raccoon bite in 2009 but she’s being denied

Surrey, White Rock athletes win big at BC Games

More than 200 local athletes competed at Cowichan-hosted event last week

UPDATE: Langley twin’s cancer fundraising concert surpasses mark

WITH VIDEO: Organizers confirmed Gone Country - Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000.

Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

The 11 boys, ages 11 to 16, became Buddhist novices in a religious ceremony, while their 25-year-old coach was ordained as a monk.

Campfire bans issued around B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service is implementing bans in the Kamloops Fire Centre and the Southeast Fire Centre

Vehicles and outbuildings burned in Okanagan wildfire

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

Immigrant women less likely to get breast cancer screening: B.C. study

BC Cancer researcher says access to a primary care physician can help

VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat

Tourism operator describes astonishing encounter

Find shade and fresh air on a hot Surrey day

Find info on heat-related illness by calling HealthLinkBC at 811 or visiting HealthLinkBC.ca online

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Petronas secures 25% of LNG Canada

The deal will allow Petronas to develop its natural gas resource in northeast B.C.

Most Read