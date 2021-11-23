Traffic backed up into Agassiz this past week as travellers and commercial vehicles ventured onto the Lougheed Highway following two major landslides in both directions. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Traffic backed up into Agassiz this past week as travellers and commercial vehicles ventured onto the Lougheed Highway following two major landslides in both directions. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Essential travel only on Hwy. 7 from Mission to Agassiz

The order from the province takes effect at 8 p.m.

Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming has announced that non-essential travel is banned between Murray Street in Mission and Highway 1 in Hope starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 23)

Previously this week, non-essential travel was only restricted between Agassiz and Hope along the Lougheed Highway.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth indicated there could be challenging times in the next 10 days for southern B.C.

“Rain is once again hitting our province with more on the way,” he said during a news briefing Tuesday (Nov. 23) afternoon.

Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming warned motorists to stay off flood-affected highways and drive carefully in the event they need to drive at all. Fleming said two highways had to briefly close on Monday (Nov. 22) evening due to “entirely preventable accidents.”

More to come.

– With files from Katya Slepian

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizBC FloodBreaking NewsHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
B.C. records 324 more COVID-19 cases, one death Tuesday
Next story
Financial aid coming to flood evacuees as B.C. officials warn of rainy, ‘challenging’ days ahead

Just Posted

Imogen Paul is crowned U15 Canadian National Irish Dance Champion. (Photo submitted: Jacquelyn Del Bianco Hardychuk)
Local dancers win big at Irish Dance competitions in Alberta

A single vehicle heads into the U.S. at the quiet Peace Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Surrey/White Rock residents can buy essential goods in U.S., return without PCR test: CBSA

A business on the 1400-block of Stayte Road had to fix its front door Tuesday after an attempted break-and-enter. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Tipped off to suspicious activity, White Rock RCMP stop series of break-and-enters

Athletics at Salish Secondary School were temporarily suspended last week, but have now been reinstated. Athletic director Allen De La Paz seems to be using an Instagram-only approach to disseminate information as both the suspension and reinstatement of athletics was handled via the picture-message social-media platform. (Black Press Media file photo)
Basketball back on at Salish Secondary