Coun. Erika Johanson has announced her intention to run for Mayor of White Rock, challenging incumbent Darryl Walker. Contributed photo (Rick Blacklaws photo)

Erika Johanson announces bid for mayor of White Rock

One-term councillor seeks top office in Oct. 15 civic election

White Rock Coun. Erika Johanson has announced she will be running for mayor in White Rock’s civic election.

Johanson, who was first elected in 2018 as part of the now-defunct Democracy Direct slate, posted the news on her White Rock Community Matters website (www.erikajohanson.com) on Tuesday.

Thus far, she is the only candidate registered to challenge incumbent Mayor Darryl Walker.

READ ALSO: White Rock municipal landscape different for 2022

“Much has been accomplished in the past four years, but there is much to be done,” she states on her website.

“We need to have strong stewardship to ensure we stay the course, to ensure we maintain a people-first mandate, and that future development is cautious and measured.”

The election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15.

More to come…

City of White RockElection 2022

