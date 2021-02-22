Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Epilepsy expert says driver’s behavior, after fatal Surrey crash, consistent with seizure

That’s Rituraj Kaur’s post-crash behaviour as described by a couple of witnesses, neurologist tells court

The director of Vancouver General Hospital’s epilepsy program says Rituraj Kaur Grewal’s behaviour as described by a couple of witnesses immediately after the crash that killed Cloverdale teenager Travis Selje was consistent with an epileptic seizure but he could not confirm she had one while she was driving.

Grewal, 26, is accused of criminal negligence causing death in the May 3, 2017 crash at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 176th Street in Cloverdale that killed 17-year-old boy. She had been driving her dad’s Cadillac and was 22 at the time.

An RCMP forensic expert testified earlier during the trial, continuing in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, that the Cadillac was doing 142 km/h in a 60 km/h zone just prior to hitting Selje’s Honda Prelude.

Grewal testified she has no recollection of the crash and believes she had an epileptic seizure that caused the collision. Neurologist Dr. Yahya Aghakhani, who is also a clinical associate professor at UBC, was called as a witness for the defence on Friday and said Grewal had been referred to him as a patient by Surrey Dr. Gurwant Singh.

“When the patient has a seizure they lose their consciousness,” Aghakhani told the court. “Almost always they have some amnesia. But in her case, because she was involved in the accident, head trauma also can cause amnesia. If somebody has blows in the head, even if they don’t have a seizure, they can have amnesia. In her case, her amnesia alone is not sufficient enough to say for sure she had a seizure.”

Nevertheless, Aghakhani told the court, Grewal could have had a seizure that caused amnesia. He said it’s possible that with some focal, or partial seizures, even with impaired awareness, a person can drive for a while before having an accident, or none at all.

READ ALSO: Accused’s neurologist in fatal Surrey crash trial says epilepsy can bring on amnesia

Justice Jeanne Watchuk asked the doctor if the driving is “normal” during a focal seizure. Aghakhani replied that some patients have described driving from “point A to point B” and later not knowing how they got there.

“They didn’t have an accident and they drove. They went from their workplace to home, they even parked their car in the garage, and they have no recollection of doing it.”

Aghakhani said as an example of impaired awareness during a focal seizure and being able to drive was one of his patients driving to Tim Hortons, buying coffee and then having no memory of it. He noted other medical conditions can cause this too, such as sleep deprivation, and sleep apnea. “They don’t get enough sleep – they may doze off during the driving and they may not remember.”

The Crown and defence have completed their cases and final submissions are expected to be heard on Wednesday. Watchuk has indicated she will reserve her decision to a date after that.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtSurreyTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Armed forces assisting with COVID-19 test site at Peace Arch border crossing
Next story
Surrey Mounties say Whalley gamblers hit with more than $5K in COVID-19 fines

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey Mounties say Whalley gamblers hit with more than $5K in COVID-19 fines

This was at a Surrey business on Feb. 18

In 2019, police were called to investigate an assault at a residence in the 13300-block of 105th Avenue on Feb. 17 to find Tee Bor, 68, seriously injured. He died in hospital. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Guilty verdict in Whalley-area stabbing death of Tee Bor in 2019

Next court date for Pee Lee Pi is Feb. 25

Sarb Randhawa outside the family-operated Baron's Manor Pub in Port Kells. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
SURREY NOW & THEN: ‘Spy house’ now a pub, a dream project of man who didn’t live to see it open

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Epilepsy expert says driver’s behavior, after fatal Surrey crash, consistent with seizure

That’s Rituraj Kaur’s post-crash behaviour as described by a couple of witnesses, neurologist tells court

A classroom in Surrey school district is cleaned last year. Over the weekend, school communities in Surrey and Delta were advised of exposures to the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant of the COVID-19 virus. In some cases individuals and in others entire classes, have been directed to stay home and self-isolate while awaiting test results. (file photo surreyschools.ca)
U.K variant of coronavirus detected at seven schools in Surrey, Delta

Individuals, classes directed by district to stay home and self isolate

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Medal from First World War belonging to a C. Whittle of Chilliwack. (Brad Kuczynski)
PHOTO GALLERY: Metal-detecting enthusiasts want to give back First World War medal found on Fraser Valley farm

‘The Dirt Hounds’ looking to return medal into hands surviving family member

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chilliwack School District school bus outside Sardis elementary on June 11, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Prince George woman who threatened to ‘open fire’ on day care gets 2 years probation

A daycare and school were locked down due to the threats

(Canada Post-Special To The News)
Ontario Canada Post worksite hit by major virus outbreak excluded from inspections

Just this year more than 300 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. (Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Possibility of wearing masks into 2022 to defeat COVID-19: Dr. Fauci

Despite getting vaccinated, masks will be essential

Most Read