Environmentalists seek court injunction against Surrey’s Bear Creek road project

The Force of Nature Society, Sebastian Sajda and Annie Kaps have filed a petition with the B.C. Supreme Court against the City of Surrey, hoping the court will declare as parkland properties impacted by the city’s plan to connect King George Boulevard with 140th Street at the south end of Bear Creek Park.

Sajda is hoping to be elected to council in 2021, running with the Surrey Connect slate, and Annie Kaps is a Surrey resident. They are seeking a permanent injunction that would prevent the city from building the proposed extension “or any similar highway in a manner which encroaches on the impacted properties in any way, without obtaining the assent of electors to the same via a public referendum.”

Sajda told the Now-Leader that the court will hear an interim application for an injunction tomorrow (Friday, July 27) in Vancouver.

“So tomorrow this court is going to decide whether or not they’re going to order the City of Surrey to stop doing work, and if they do that order will be until next Wednesday, when they would hear our full case.”

Meantime, about 25 protesters opposed to Surrey’s plan to build the road staged a rally outside city hall on Thursday afternoon.

The Force of Nature was founded in 2014 with an aim to combat climate change and has 140 voting members, among them scientists and experts in environment-related fields. The petition was filed July 27 in Vancouver.

The petitioners are represented by Farris LLP Barristers & Solicitors in Vancouver.

They argue that the proposed road extension will have “significant and irreversible impacts on Bear Creek Park, including environmental harm.”

The petition to the court states that “This is a matter which engages the interests of all Surrey resident, based on the high importance of Bear Creek Park to municipal life in the City of Surrey, as well as the interest of all citizens in ensuring that municipal government acts in accordance with the law.”



