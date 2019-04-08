Environmental assessment underway for proposed Delta LNG jetty

Public open houses being held next week in Tsawwassen and Richmond

A rendition of WesPac Midstream’s proposed Tilbury Pacific marine jetty, which is supposed to serve both as a fill-up station for marine vessels using liquefied natural gas, as well as a port to export the fuel to overseas markets. (Image credit: WesPac Midstream)

A proposed natural gas fill-up and export jetty in Tilbury is up for environmental assessment, and the government wants input from Delta residents.

According to a press release by the City of Delta, residents are invited to the Coast Tsawwassen Inn on April 9 to voice their concerns or support regarding WesPac Midstream’s proposed Tilbury Pacific liquefied natural gas (LNG) marine jetty, which “would provide for the berthing of marine barges and carriers and the transfer of LNG for delivery to local fuel markets and offshore export markets.”

“The marine jetty will require the removal of existing abandoned marine infrastructure, the construction of a new marine jetty (access trestle, loading platform and mooring dolphins), the construction of LNG infrastructure to receive processed LNG for transfer to marine vessels, and safety and process control systems,” the city’s release reads.

On March 20, the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office formally accepted WesPac Midstream’s application for an environmental assessment, kicking off a 180-day review process that includes a public consultation period.

On the project’s website, WesPac Midstream says the project will be “a vital link in the West Coast LNG supply chain delivering low-emission fuel to a new generation of coastal and ocean-going shipping.” The company also says the jetty could be used as a port to load bulk LNG carriers bound for markets across the Pacific Ocean and along the West Coast.

The gas will be supplied by FortisBC’s Tilbury LNG plant next-door.

“The world is turning to natural gas as an energy alternative to coal and oil,” said Tilbury Pacific project manager Peter Gallenberger in a press release.

“Exporting LNG through the Tilbury Pacific jetty will help support the environmental goals of countries that lack Canada’s wealth of energy options, while also helping the shipping industry as it shifts from bunker fuel to natural gas.”

The open house at the Coast Tsawwassen Inn goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be a second open house for the project on April 10 in Richmond at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Riverport (10688 No. 6 Rd.) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the environmental assessment certificate application, visit the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office website (projects.eao.gov.bc.ca/p/wespac-tilbury-marine-jetty).



