The City of Surrey has received international recognition as a ‘tree city’ but an environmental group calls it an ‘empty accolade.’ (Tracy Holmes photo)

The City of Surrey has received international recognition as a ‘tree city’ but an environmental group calls it an ‘empty accolade.’ (Tracy Holmes photo)

Environment organization calls Surrey’s ‘tree city’ designation ‘empty accolade’

Committee chair Allison Patton says international recognition is encouraging and sets a trend

The Ocean Park Beautification Committee is taking issue with the City of Surrey’s recognition as an international “tree city,” calling it an “empty accolade.”

However, Surrey Coun. Allison Patton, who chairs the city’s Agricultural, Environment and Investment Committee, said the recent designation by Tree Cities of the World is encouraging and sets a trend.

This is the second consecutive year that Surrey has been named a “tree city of the world.” It received the designation along with 15 other Canadian cities, including Kelowna and Victoria.

“I think it’s sort of lipstick on a pig,” Ocean Park Beautification Committee member Bob Winston told Peace Arch News, following publication of a news release from the City of Surrey, commending itself for leading the way in green programs and initiatives.

“It’s just kind of false advertising that we’re a great tree city. In fact, our canopy loss has been pretty outstanding even though we have a bylaw that has been slightly improved. It probably won’t change any behaviour.”

On criticism regarding tree loss in Surrey, Patton said the city does take the issue of mature trees “very seriously.”

RELATED: Surrey tree protection bylaw tougher but environmentalist calls for more

“In our upcoming work plan, we’re going to take a look at our strategy with mature trees and see how we can make it even better,” Patton said.

Earlier this year, city council tweaked penalties under the city’s Tree Protection Bylaw, doubling fines to $20,000 from $10,000 per offence related to chopping down “significant” trees. Following the move, some Surrey environmentalists argued that the adjustment wasn’t enough.

“I think the bylaws could have made an effort to encourage developers, or reward developers, for mature tree protection in stands. Leaving one big tree… not really going to help,” Winston said.

Patton said if the city could move from a fining system to a more “positive system,” she would be in favour.

“I work within the confines, the requirements of the city. And sometimes we have to start somewhere to move somewhere else.”

In order to be recognized as a tree city, a municipality must meet five standards, including that the city write a statement delegating responsibility for the care of trees within municipal boundaries; the city has in place a law or policy that governs management of trees; that the city has an updated inventory of local trees; that the city has a dedicated annual budget for routine implementation of a tree management plan; and that the city holds an annual celebration of trees to raise awareness.

Winston said the bar for receiving a tree city designation is set too low.

“They have certain criteria that the city has to meet to obtain this tree-friendly city designation. There’s not much there,” Winston said.

In the city’s press release, Mayor Doug McCallum noted that council approved doubling the number of public electric-vehicle fast charging stations; that more buildings in the city centre are being heated by renewable natural gas that is created at the city’s Biofuel Facility; and that the city’s tree sale program is no longer an annual event.

“Residents now have the opportunity to buy a $20 tree four times a year and I’m proud to say our first event of the year was a resounding success as we sold out of all 931 trees available. The actions we take today, will make a difference tomorrow and beyond,” McCallum stated.

Winston said the city’s replacement efforts are “basically bull—.”

“If you put a very small tree down, it’s going to have no asset to the city or the people for 30 years,” Winston said.

“The city could take a totally different tack on tree protection and environmental protection in the city, and it’s going in the opposite direction,” Winston said, noting that the city dissolved its Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee.

Last year, in its place, it established the Agricultural, Environment and Investment Committee chaired by Patton.

Patton said the new committee assumed most of the work that the sustainability advisory committee handled.

“We’re taking a new approach,” she said. “We’re looking at things more globally. Our city is a unique city where it has the business and residential piece (making up) one third, it has parks and green space, one third, and the agricultural, one third. We’re taking a look at how all of those interrelate. That’s why we have this committee,” Patton said.

Asked if the different approach is a better approach, Patton said she considers it an approach for the times.

“I like to think of it as a more progressive approach.”


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
District sends out variant exposure notices to five Surrey schools
Next story
Tribunal to hear transgender inmate’s human rights complaint against Surrey Pretrial

Just Posted

Cloverdale robbery suspect. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Man charged in relation to four separate robberies in Cloverdale

Jake Eric Henderson allegedly committed four gas station robberies in January

A memorial to Hudson Brooks grew quickly outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment following his July 2015 death at the hands of police. (File photo)
Inquest yields ‘sliver of justice’ for South Surrey’s Hudson Brooks: brother

Beau Brooks says he’s not optimistic call for increased RCMP training will bear fruit

Surrey Pretrial in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Tribunal to hear transgender inmate’s human rights complaint against Surrey Pretrial

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal member Amber Prince on March 3 dismissed the pretrial’s application to have Makayla Sandve’s complaint dismissed

Saulteaux Cree – Saskatchewan hide and rabbit moccasins by Edith Cyr (1914-2000). (Shared with permission by Diane Jubinville)
Delta students to ‘Roc their Mocs’ March 11

Event to “teach about diversity, identity of different cultures around the world”

An eagle sits in trees overlooking 1001 Steps in South Surrey, January 2021. The City of Surrey has received international recognition as a ‘tree city’ but an environmental group calls it an ‘empty accolade.’ (Tracy Holmes photo)
Environment organization calls Surrey’s ‘tree city’ designation ‘empty accolade’

Committee chair Allison Patton says international recognition is encouraging and sets a trend

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

President of the BC Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) Teri Mooring is calling for teachers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Why it’s ‘urgent’ B.C. teachers get vaccinated from COVID-19 before summer

President Teri Mooring says not enough is being done to prevent virus transmission in schools

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, endangered orcas from the J pod swim in Puget Sound west of Seattle, as seen from a federal research vessel that has been tracking the whales. A new study from federal researchers provides the most detailed look yet at what the Pacific Northwest's endangered orcas eat. Scientists with the NOAA Fisheries Northwest Fisheries Science Center spent years collecting fecal samples from the whales as well as scales from the fish they devoured. They say their data reaffirm the central importance of Chinook salmon to the whales. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Study reinforces importance of Chinook to Pacific Northwest orcas

Data confirms how central the big salmon are to the orca’s diet year-round

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

....
‘Basmodi Wave’ Indian farmers protests set for several Lower Mainland locations

200 pairs of shoes being placed at all protests to represent deaths during ongoing protests in India

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. B.C.’s approved rapid tests also use a nasal swab, with a machine to scan for COVID-19 antibodies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C.’s rapid COVID-19 tests have produced only two positive results

Tests deployed for exposures in schools, outbreaks in care homes, jails

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that a call was received just before 10 a.m. Ground paramedics, as well as an air ambulance, are on the way to the area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BREAKING: Helicopter goes down on Bowen Island

Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going

The Nanaimo bar display at the Nanaimo Museum. (City of Nanaimo Instagram)
City of Nanaimo points to correct recipe after New York Times botches batch of bars

City addresses ‘controversy’ around dessert square’s layers

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. First Nation demands transparency in probe into second fatal RCMP shooting

‘Police have killed more Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation members than COVID’

Most Read