Environment Canada warns of strong winds that may cause damage in Metro Vancouver

Wind is expected to subside by Tuesday afternoon

FILE – Heavy winds in White Rock draw some spectators to the beach Tuesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Environment Canada is warning Metro Vancouver residents to batten down the hatches as wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected to hit the region Tuesday (Nov. 24).

According to the agency, the wind may cause damage and toss loose objects, leading to possible injuries.

“Very strong southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 are occurring across the Sunshine Coast and portions of East Vancouver Island near the Georgia Strait late this morning as a cold front sweeps across the area,” Environment Canada said in a wind warning.

The wind is expected to portions of Metro Vancouver near the water, particularly Tsawwassen and Boundary Bay, the hardest but are forecast to subside by Tuesday afternoon.

