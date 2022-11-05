Environment Canada: snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver

On Sunday morning (Nov. 5), ‘locations near sea level may start to see wet snow’

A snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver was issued on Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo: weather.gc.ca)

Snow is expected to hit higher levels in the Lower Mainland overnight on Saturday (Nov. 5).

On Sunday morning (Nov. 5), “locations near sea level may start to see wet snow.” An accumulation of snow is possible in locations that are 100 metres above sea level. They could see up to 5 cm.

Environment Canada issued the snowfall warning on Saturday morning (Nov. 5) for the Lower Mainland, including Surrey and Delta.

The BC Automobile Association suggests drivers adjust their driving to match the weather conditions and that their vehicles are ready for winter driving.

DriveBC is reminding drivers to check road conditions here before heading out and prepare their vehicles for winter driving, as the weather can change quickly.



