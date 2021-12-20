Environment Canada: Mix of snow, rain coming to Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley this week

A mix of snow and rain is in the forecast for the Lower Mainland. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

A mix of snow and rain, with the possibility of freezing rain, will hit Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this week, according to a Dec. 20 special weather statement from Environment Canada.

A cold airmass will arrive over B.C.’s South Coast late on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 21, and last through Wednesday morning.

Snowfall accumulation is not expected to be heavy, but significant snowfall is possible Tuesday night over Howe Sound, the Sea to Sky Highway and the eastern sections of the Fraser Valley.

Freezing rain is more likely to hit over the Fraser Valley and the eastern sections of Metro Vancouver.

