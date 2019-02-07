Environment Canada issues wind warning across Lower Mainland ahead of snow

First comes snow, then winds gusting to 90 kilometres per hour

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning across the Lower Mainland, ahead of anticipated snow.

Wind gusts will reach 90 kilometres per hour late Friday in Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley as Arctic air pushes southwards toward the coast, the national weather agency said.

But first, light snow may fall over the region Thursday evening, with periods of snowfall totalling two to four centimetres on Friday.

The bitterly cold winds may cause reduced visibility, the forecaster warned, as well as damage buildings.

More snow may be seen Saturday. The outflow winds are anticipated to diminish Sunday morning.

