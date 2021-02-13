(Black Press Media files)

Environment Canada: 5 to 10 centimetres of snow for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Heavy snow will ease by afternoon

Environment Canada put a snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this morning (Feb.13).

Pacific moisture in an approaching frontal system is mixing with the arctic front along Vancouver Island, according to the warning. They predict both areas to be covered in 5 to 10 centimeters of snow by the afternoon before it eases off.

The warning advises drivers to prepare for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions” as the highways, roads, walkways and parking lots are hit with snow.

In Vancouver, windchill values will be at -8 degrees this morning and be at -6 degrees by evening, with winds at 15 kilometres an hour. It’s expected to snow another 5 centimeters on Sunday morning, before mixing with rain late afternoon.

For Abbotsford, wind chill values will be at -10 degrees this morning, but go up to -7 degrees by night. Winds will be at 15 kilometres an hour.

There’s a 40 per cent chance of snow on Sunday morning, but it will start with certainty near noon with 2 to 4 centimeters, and continue through the night. Steady winds will continue from the previous day, with windchill values at -6 degrees.

Snow

Most Read