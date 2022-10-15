End of an era: Doug McCallum offers concession speech

Doug McCallum concedes defeat in the 2022 race for mayor of Surrey to Brenda Locke. (Screenshot)

Doug McCallum has been defeated in the race for mayor of Surrey.

Brenda Locke beat incumbent McCallum Saturday night to take the city’s top job.

Black Press Media declared Locke mayor of Surrey shortly after 9 p.m and Locke gave her acceptance speech shortly after that.

“Thank you everyone for this victory tonight. It is so nice,” said Locke. “You sent a very big message to Doug, to his crew, to his land speculators, to his buddies, to the political establishment in Surrey. And to voters everywhere: thank you very much.”

SEE ALSO: Brenda Locke locks it up and becomes Surrey’s new mayor

After Locke spoke, McCallum wished Mayor-elect Locke the best of luck in his concession speech at Reflections Banquet Hall in Newton.

“The people have spoken,” McCallum said. “And that’s what elections are all about.”

McCallum said Surrey residents are the “best” he’s ever seen.

“I love all of them,” he explained. “I’ve said that very much and it’s their choice who they want to see as mayor and who they want to see on council. They made that decision tonight and I respect it because I respect the residents of our great city.”

McCallum wished good luck to all the councillors that were elected and thanked residents for supporting him over the years.

“I’ve had a whole number of years being mayor in our great city,” he added. “Our city is moving forward and it will also be a city that is being recognized literally around the world as one of the greatest cities moving forward.”

McCallum said even though he lost, he still retains a smile on his face.

“I’ve worked hard for the city for many years,” he said. “And maybe it’s time for me to finally put my feet up a little bit and enjoy life.”



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022