Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at North Delta Superstore

Loblaw has confirmed an employee at the Real Canadian Superstore in North Delta has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company confirmed on its website on Wednesday that a team member at the Superstore on Scott Road (8196 120th St.) tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was Sunday, Aug. 16.

On its website, Loblaw Companies Limited states it is prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in its stores.

“In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores,” the site says.

Loblaw regularly updates the COVID-19 section of its website with all positive cases in its stores, by province, in the last 15 days. The company does not release any personal information about employees on the site.

Loblaw — which also owns No Frills, Shoppers Drug Mart, T&T Supermarket, Loblaws and Wholesale Club — encourages employees to wear masks, particularly where physical distancing is not always possible, but currently in B.C. only requires staff at T&T Supermarkets to wear masks.

That is set to change this Saturday (Aug. 29), as masks will become mandatory at all Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills locations.

Last week, Fraser Health declared an outbreak the Loblaw distribution centre in South Surrey after nine staff working at the facility tested positive for the virus.

