Employee at Surrey health-care facility tests positive for COVID: Fraser Health

Outbreaks over at White Rock, Surrey facilities

Fraser Health says a staff member at a Surrey health-care facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak, according to a news bulletin from Fraser Health Wednesday (Oct. 28), is for PICS Assisted Living Society, which is owned and operated by Progressive Intercultural Services Society.

The employee is currently in isolation at their home, reads the bulletin, and Fraser Health has a “rapid response team” on site.

Meantime, Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at White Rock’s Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion and Surrey’s Zion Park Manor to be over.

This follows province announcing 287 new cases on Wednesday, with 189 of those in Fraser Health. The health region has 1,744 of the 2,316 active cases.

READ ALSO: B.C.'s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak, Oct. 28, 2020


