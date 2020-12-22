Emergency crews responding to reported structure fire in South Surrey

Surrey Fire Service firefighters are currently on scene of a reported structure fire in South Surrey.
Police, fire and BC Emergency Health Service vehicles blocked traffic to a residential area on 26A Avenue just east of Country Woods Drive, Tuesday afternoon.
A witness told Peace Arch News that the fire occurred in a residential home and at one point, flames were showing through the roof.
A plume of smoke could be seen from some parts of South Surrey.
Peace Arch News has reached out to Surrey Fire Service for comment.
More to come…