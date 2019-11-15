Emergency crews responding to crash on Pattullo Bridge

Northbound traffic will be backed up for some time, Surrey RCMP say

Police and emergency crews are responding to a mid-span crash involving two vehicles on the Pattullo Bridge.

Northbound traffic will be backed up for some time, Surrey RCMP say.

The bridge was lit-up with the lights of fire trucks, Surrey RCMP and New Westminster Police cars and other emergency vehicles.

“New Westminster Police are on scene with us, and we’re helping with traffic control on the south side,” said Constable Richard Wright of the Surrey RCMP. “Northbound traffic will be closed for a bit. It’s still a bit to early to say injuries.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
