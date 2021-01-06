Emergency crews rescue man after fall into Surrey creek

Incident happened in the 13600-block of 94A Avenue, near Surrey Memorial Hospital

Surrey Fire Service, BC Ambulance Service and Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 13600-block of 94A Avenue in Whalley Wednesday after a man reportedly fell into a creek and had to be rescued. A Black Press Media freelancer said the man was in “grave condition” after being rescued. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A man is reportedly in “grave condition” after falling into a creek in Whalley.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the incident happened in the 13600-block of 94A Avenue, behind a Dairy Queen and near Surrey Memorial Hospital. Crews were on scene before 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 6).

The freelancer said the Surrey Fire Service’s technical rescue team was setting up for a rope/basket rescue when he reportedly “went into cardiac arrest.”

Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police responded, along with the fire department and BC Ambulance Service, but directed calls to the fire department and the ambulance service due to the rescue.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey Fire Service for comment.

More to come.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

