UPDATE: Residents return home after South Surrey gas leak causes evacuation, road closure

Emergency crews, FortisBC staff on scene of gas leak in 1800-block of 160 Street Wednesday

Surrey RCMP block the road at 19 Avenue and 160 Street after reports of a suspected gas leak nearby. (Brenda Anderson photo)

A gas leak that caused the evacuation of part of a South Surrey neighbourhood on Wednesday has been “located and stopped” according to Surrey RCMP.

Just before 4 p.m. – about three hours after an original news release advised residents to steer clear of the 1800-block of 160 Street as a result of the leak – the RCMP released an updated statement saying the issue had been contained.

All residents who had previously been forced to evacuate have now returned to their homes, police said. Road closures that had been in effect – at 19 Avenue and 160 Street – have also been lifted.

FortisBC staff remain on the scene to repair the leak, the release notes.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FortisBCSurrey