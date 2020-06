Incident occurred near Thrift Avenue and Johnston Road

Emergency crews on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in uptown White Rock on Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a one-car crash in uptown White Rock, where one person has died.

Near the intersection of Thrift Avenue and Johnston Road, a Toyota Matrix appears to have crashed into a lamp post, coming to rest adjacent to a nearby bus stop.

There was significant damage to the vehicle.

Traffic is still moving in both directions along Johnston Road.

More to come…



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPTraffic