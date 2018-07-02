Woman shot while driving in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road will be closed in both directions for several hours

  • Jul. 2, 2018 11:21 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

RCMP are reporting a woman is the victim of the single vehicle incident Monday morning in Pitt Meadows.

Police confirm the woman was shot in a targeted isolated incident.

Old Dewdney Trunk Road is closed between Lougheed and Reichenbach as police remain on scene to investigate. The victim was transported to hospital.

——-

A serious collision has closed Old Dewdney Trunk Road in both directions.

The incident happened Monday morning about 9 a.m.

The road is closed from Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Old Dewdney Trunk Frontage Road and Reichenbach Road.

Emergency crews remain on scene and the road is reported to be closed for hours.

According to reports on social media the single vehicle incident occurred near Hopcott Premium Meats.

If you have any photos or video of this incident please click the Contact link at the top of the homepage and send to our newsrooms.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New Brunswick couple followed by great white shark
Next story
Snow hits parts of B.C. in July

Just Posted

Public safety the number one issue ahead of Surrey civic election: poll

Online survey zeroes in on key issues and candidates ahead of municipal election in Surrey

Surrey policing and park costs rise in 2017, as revenues also climb

Increase in city expenses included policing costs, parks and rec, as well as roads and traffic safety

Surrey mayor revealing gang task force recommendations Tuesday

The announcement comes after a spate of Surrey shootings in recent weeks

BC Superweek kicks off in Delta on July 6

Three-day Tour de Delta the first event in Canada’s largest professional cycling series

Hundreds celebrate Surrey Pride at Holland Park

‘My wish is for everyone here to feel free to be here and be themselves no matter who you are’

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

Miss BC winners crowned tonight in grand finale showcase

Follow Black Press for live coverage of the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC finals in Fort Langley

New Brunswick couple followed by great white shark

Woman recounts close encounter with great white shark as terrifying

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by third woman

The new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006

Jumbo resort court ruling could take months

Judge mulling ‘substantially started’ decision that halted construction for proposed ski resort.

Woman shot while driving in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road will be closed in both directions for several hours

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Trudeau says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

Snow hits parts of B.C. in July

Snow falls on Interior mountain passes and ski hills at the start of July

Thai boys and coach found alive in cave where they went missing

All 12 boys and their coach were found alive says a Thai official

Most Read