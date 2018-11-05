Police raid suspected New Westminster drug lab

A man was arrested after emergency crews were at the scene throughout the night

Fire crews and police took over a building in New Westminster Sunday night. (Alita Kippan/Twitter)

One man is in custody after emergency crews descended on an apartment building in New Westminster Sunday night following reports of an explosion.

“No one was injured,” police said in a Tweet on Monday morning. “We will be executing a search warrant and examining the scene with a drug lab team.”

In a series of posts to social media, neighbour Alita Kippan said at least six police vehicles, an ambulance, four fire trucks, a mobile police command centre and what looked like two mobile police labs had set up at the corner of Carnarvon and Elliot streets around 5 p.m. that night.

Throughout the evening, Kippan said, crews in HAZMAT suits went into the apartment building before coming back out and getting hosed off by fire crews.

