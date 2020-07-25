Cultus Lake Fire Department has been called to a possible drowning at or near Entrance Bay. (Google Maps)

Emergency crews called to possible drowning at Cultus Lake in the Fraser Valley

Person later reported to be in an ambulance and was being tended to by paramedics

Emergency crews were called to a possible drowning at Cultus Lake Saturday afternoon.

Cultus Lake Fire Department was dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to the 2900-block of Columbia Valley Road on July 25.

There were reports that a person fell into the water at or near Entrance Bay and people in a boat on the water were searching for them.

At 4:05 p.m. it was reported that the person was in an ambulance and being tended to by paramedics.

Initially, crews were preparing to set up at Cultus Lake elementary for an Air Ambulance. It is unclear if the helicopter was called off.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

Emergency crews called to possible drowning at Cultus Lake in the Fraser Valley

Person later reported to be in an ambulance and was being tended to by paramedics

Most Read