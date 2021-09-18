Emergency crews called as storm washes out retaining wall in Surrey

There were some power outages in Surrey, but it was restored to most by Saturday morning

A 30-foot high retaining wall came down onto River Road, near 117 Street, around 3 p.m. Friday (Sept. 17) during a late summer storm. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The late summer storm, that came with heavy rain and strong winds, washed out a retaining wall in North Surrey Friday afternoon (Sept. 17).

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the 30-foot high wall came down onto River Road, near 117 Street. Part of the yard was washed out too.

A hydro pole had been pushed to a 45-degree angle, knocking concrete blocks onto the road.

Police closed the road while crews arrived to assess the damage and the property, he added.

It led to a power outage of about 3,000 customers, but by the following morning power had been restored to almost all of the customers.

BC Hydro’s power-outage map showed fewer than 20 customers without power throughout the city as of Saturday morning.

The late-summer storm, according to Environment Canada, was expected to be a “robust frontal system,” with rain and strong winds.

A taxi heading westbound on the Port Mann Bridge Friday (Sept. 17, 2021) reportedly crashed into one of the centre barriers, pushing some of those barriers into the eastbound lanes and hitting at least one vehicle. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The weather conditions led to several crashes throughout Lower Mainland highways, including one on the Port Mann Bridge.

Around 1:20 p.m., a westbound taxi on the bridge reported crashed into the centre barriers, pushing them into eastbound traffic. Those barriers hit at least one vehicle.

The freelancer said at least one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic on the bridge and Highway 1 was heavily backed up in both directions for several hours.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

