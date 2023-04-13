Elgin, Crescent Park a hot spot for vandalism, arson in recent months: Surrey RCMP

Police advising people in the area to keep an eye out for mischievous behaviour

South Surrey has been a hot spot for acts of vandalism and arson in recent months, including damage to properties near a high school, a park and a pottery studio, according to police.

Surrey RCMP, in a release issued Thursday (April 13) afternoon, advised residents to keep an eye out for any “suspicious activity” in the areas of Elgin/Crescent Park, Elgin Park Secondary school and a pottery studio in the park.

“The majority of the incidents (since September 2022) occurred during evenings and weekends, when the school, pottery studio and park areas are closed. The arsons involved fires being lit to melt garbage cans, glass doors/windows, and security key pads,” reads the release.

Surrey RCMP’s Community Response Unit is conducting an investigation and collaborating with the Youth Unit, Arson Coordinator, Surrey Schools and the City to identify possible suspects.

“The damage from these criminal acts is very costly and with arsons the potential for harm to people is always present,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn stated in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca to remain anonymous.



