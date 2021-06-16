Elford to join Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society as a director

Fellow Safe Surrey Coalition Councillors Laurie Guerra, Mandeep Nagra and Allison Patton will be re-appointed to the board

Surrey city Councillor Doug Elford will join fellow Safe Surrey Coalition councillors on the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society board of directors.

A corporate report seeking council’s endorsement for the city to “exercise its rights” as a member of the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society as it relates to its 2021 annual general meeting on June 29, via video conference was approved by council on June 14, with Councillors Brenda Locke, Jack Hundial and Linda Annis voting against it.

“I do feel like I would like to see some community members on the board so for that reason I won’t be supporting this report,” Annis said.

The society was incorporated on June 22, 2007 and distributes grants to help the city’s charitable organizations help those with no home, or who are at risk of becoming homeless.

The Safe Surrey Coalition majority on council in June 2020 disbanded the society’s 11-member board, of which Surrey Connect Councillor Brenda Locke was chairwoman, during a meeting that was in-camera, or closed to the public.

It then installed SSC Councillor Laurie Guerra as its president and SSC Councillors Mandeep Nagra and Allison Patton as directors.

On the 2021 AGM agenda is a recommendation that Elford be added on as a director and Guerra, Nagra and Patton be re-appointed

Patton said the society has done “almost miraculous” work during this past year, despite the pandemic.



