Eleven cases now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford hospital

COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was first declared last Friday

Eleven COVID-19 cases have now been linked to the outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

The virus was first found a week ago, on Friday, May 15. At the time, seven cases had been discovered. Since then, that figure has slowly ticked upwards.

Eleven people – 10 staff members and one patient – have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 linked to the facility. One new staff member was confirmed to have the virus between Thursday and Friday.

Abbotsford Regional Hospital is a designated treatment centre for people in the region diagnosed with COVID-19; the cases in the outbreak are linked to transmission within the facility, not those brought to ARH after being suspected of acquiring it elsewhere.

Outbreaks have been declared at five B.C. hospitals. One of those outbreaks – at Lions Gate Hospital – was declared over on Friday.

RELATED: Fraser Health: PPE shortage not a factor in Abbotsford COVID-19 outbreak

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond
Next story
Police looking for witnesses in video of missing North Delta senior

Just Posted

Staff recommend $500K-IT upgrades for better security for Surrey Police Department

It would ‘meet enhanced security requirements for policing information,’ report says

Police looking for witnesses in video of missing North Delta senior

Three people crossed paths with Jarnail Sanghera on May 15 at 9:07 a.m. in the 8900-block of 112th Street

White Rock extends waterfront parking time limit

Cars will be able to park for up to two hours in currently open spots

Police warn of sex offender, who poses ‘high risk to re-offend,’ released into Surrey

Kristjon Otto Olson convicted of ‘sexual offences against minors,’ Surrey RCMP say

Allegedly impaired South Surrey driver arrested twice within hours

Man taken home by police was later found at the wheel of different vehicle, RCMP say

B.C. amends restrictions on gatherings to also put cap on vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Eleven cases now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford hospital

COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was first declared last Friday

NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood lumber ‘injury’ complaint

Other rulings still to come, B.C. forest industry group says

PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

PADS trains all kinds of assistance dogs people living with disabilities and groups

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles

The signs state: “WAKE UP BC!! COVID-19 IS A LIE. “WE LOVE YOU”

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. COVID-19 survey brings answers closer

275,000 responses so far, broader health information helps

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

Most Read