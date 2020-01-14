(CORGI HomePlan/Flickr)

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

This week’s cold snap in much of the province has helped set a new record for demand for electricity.

BC Hydro said Tuesday energy consumption hit 10,302 megawatts the day before, marking a new high for peak hourly demand, which is the hour customers use the most electricity. That’s 16 per cent higher than the week previous.

The previous record was set on Jan. 3, 2017, when power peaked at 10,194 megawatts.

The utility said it expects even higher peak loads – between 9,800 and 10,600 megawatts – with more snow expected and the mercury not set to rise.

BC Hydro shares these tips to reduce electricity use in the winter, when residential use can climb by 88 per cent on average:

– Set the thermostat at an ideal temperature based on time of day:

16 C when sleeping or away from home

21 C when relaxing or watching TV

18 C when doing housework or cleaning

– Avoid cranking up the thermostat. This does not heat the home up faster than turning it up a degree or two at a time

– Draftproof around windows and doors to reduce heat loss by 10 per cent

READ MORE: School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -47.5C

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans
Next story
PHOTOS: Tuesday morning’s icy Fraser Valley commute

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read