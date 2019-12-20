Image posted to City of Surrey’s Electric Vehicle Strategy Survey, posted to simplesurvey.com.

TRANSPORTATION

Electric Vehicle Strategy survey in Surrey to help map B.C.’s zero-emission plan

The survey will remain open until Jan. 3

The City of Surrey has launched an online survey to map its Electric Vehicle Strategy, in step with the province’s commitment to reach 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2040.

“Electric vehicles (EV which include Electric battery powered vehicles) help fight climate change, reduce energy use and improve air quality,” says an introduction to the survey, posted to surrey.ca along with more details about the strategy.

“Adoption of clean, zero-emission vehicle technology and the shift away from fossil fueled vehicles is underway. It’s no longer a question of ‘if’, but ‘when’.”

Surrey is developing the strategy “to serve as a roadmap to the city’s role in enabling and accelerating this transition by leveraging opportunities and addressing the most significant barriers to EV adoption.”

“The strategy will identify actions over a five-year horizon, with a long-term view of enabling 100 per cent zero-emission vehicles on Surrey roads by 2040.”

The survey will remain open until Friday, Jan. 3, according to an email sent by Surrey Board of Trade.

CLICK HERE to take the survey.

Electric Vehicle Strategy objectives include understanding the barriers for EV adoption, speeding up EV adoption and making home and workplace charging more accessible.

The goal is to present the Surrey Electric Vehicle Strategy and Action Plan to city council for approval in July 2020.

