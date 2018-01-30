Electoral coalition wants say in White Rock’s next leaders

‘Frustrated’ residents cite lack of transparency, information in council chambers

A group of “frustrated” White Rock residents are organizing an electoral coalition in order to get a say in the council chamber come the Oct. 20 civic election.

Darryl Walker told Peace Arch News Friday that the group, Democracy Direct White Rock, started monthly meetings last year to deal with what the “existing mayor and council have or have not done in this community.”

“The lack of transparency. Not necessarily being able to get information about things such as what do the development plans look like, why is the official community plan being changed on a regular basis, what to do the finances of the community look like, where is the money coming from for a number of major projects. I could go on, and on and on,” Walker said.

Members of the group – about 20 citizens meet on a monthly basis – have created a number of committees that are tasked with coming up with issues.

One objective is to turn those issues into policies, Walker said, then give the policies to prospective candidates to campaign on.

Erika Johanson, a member of the group, told PAN they intend to have approximately six candidates in the election.

Walker told PAN that the group is “absolutely” interested in putting forward a candidate for mayor.

“That’s almost the person that’s the champion of the cause, the figurehead, sort of speak,” Walker said. “The person that’s out front, probably gets the most coverage from not only the general public but from the media. Yes, we will be looking for somebody to seek the position of mayor.”

Walker said the group is yet to formalize who will be running from the group in the election.

However, he said there are “certain expectations” for candidates running under the Democracy Direct banner.

Democracy Direct White Rock meets next at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the White Rock Library.

Previous story
B.C. killer whales need emergency protection, according to conservation groups
Next story
Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

Just Posted

Crash at 104 Ave and 154 Street in Surrey

Fire crews are on the scene and there’s no word on injuries

Suspect who allegedly bear-maced RCMP officer arrested in Cloverdale residence

Search warrant carried out with help of armoured personnel carrier in Cloverdale on Jan. 26

White Rock cannabis dispensaries prohibited – for now

Further review of issue promised by city at public hearing

Court date for Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault pushed back for fourth time

The Emerson’s lawyers asked for an additional three weeks to review the case

Electoral coalition wants say in White Rock’s next leaders

‘Frustrated’ residents cite lack of transparency, information in council chambers

Mudslide on White Rock hillside

Four residences evacuated after Monday afternoon collapse

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

B.C. killer whales need emergency protection, according to conservation groups

Food availability, excess noise and habitat loss are major threats to southern resident orcas

Most Read