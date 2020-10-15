Elections BC issues 64,000 mail-in ballots to Surrey, White Rock voters

The nine ridings have 356,896 registered voters

With nearly 3 three days to request mail-in ballots for the Oct. 24 provincial election, more than 60,000 Surrey and White Rock residents have been issued packages already.

As of midnight on Oct. 14, 64,952 Surrey and White Rock residents had been issued mail-in ballots.

That’s about 18 per cent of the 356,896 registered voters.

Out of Surrey’s nine ridings, the most mail-in ballots have been issued to Surrey-South, with 12,283 ballots for the 52,202 registered voters. That’s about 24 per cent of voters being issued packages.

It’s followed by Surrey-White Rock, with 10,905 ballots for the 44,326 voters. That’s about 25 per cent of voters being issued ballots.

Next is Surrey-Cloverdale with 9,600 ballots for the 45,193 voters. That’s about 21 per cent of the riding being issued packages.

Then Surrey-Panorama with 7,630 ballots for the 43,314 voters. That’s about 18 per cent of voters being issued ballots.

Surrey-Guildford has been issued 5,781 ballots for the 37,583 votes. That’s about 15 per cent of the riding being issued packages.

Followed closely behind is Surrey-Fleetwood with 5,709 ballots for the 36,961 voters. That’s also about 15 per cent of the riding.

BC Elections has issued 4,886 ballots to Surrey-Whalley’s 38,399 registered voters. That’s about 13 per cent of the riding being issued ballots.

In Surrey-Newton, 4,377 ballots have been issued to the riding’s 29,660 voters. That’s about 15 per cent of voters being issued packages.

Surrey-Green Timbers has been issued the fewest ballots at 3,781 for the riding’s 29,258 voters. That’s about 13 per cent of voters being issued ballots.

Provincewide, as of Oct. 14, Elections BC has issued 697,768 vote-by-mail packages, with an estimated 710,000 registered voters requesting packages.

Meantime, Elections BC says it has received about 148,200 returned vote-by-mail packages, which is about 21 per cent of packages issued to date.

People can request mail-in packages online or by phone until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Vote-by-mail packages must be received by Elections BC before 8 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Mail-in packages include a postage paid return envelope, but people can also drop them off in-person at district electoral offices, voting places and participating Service BC locations.

