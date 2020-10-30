Elections BC has received a little more than 42,000 vote-by-mail packages from Surrey voters. . (Black Press Media File)

Elections BC has received a little more than 42,000 vote-by-mail packages from Surrey voters. . (Black Press Media File)

Elections BC has received about 51,000 mail-in ballots from Surrey voters

Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6

As of Friday (Oct. 30), Elections BC has received 51,533 vote-by-mail packages from Surrey and White Rock voters.

That’s about three-quarters of the 68,396 mail-in packages issued to Surrey voters by Elections BC.

The nine area ridings have 356,896 registered voters, and about 19 per cent of those chose to vote by mail in the 2020 snap provincial election.

READ ALSO: With 68,000 mail-in ballots in Surrey and White Rock, election results could be delayed, Oct. 24, 2020

However, election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, after those mail-in ballots are counted.

Elections BC has been sending out daily progress reports on how many of the vote-by-mail packages have been received.

In Surrey-Cloverdale, 4,851 of the 10,196 issued packages have been returned as of Oct. 30.

For Surrey-Fleetwood, 3,723 of the 6,129 issued ballots have been returned.

In Surrey-Green Timbers, 2,358 of the 4,084 issued ballots have been returned.

Surrey-Guildford voters have returned 3,950 of the 6,124 issued packages.

For Surrey-Newton, there have been 3,323 of the 4,666 issued packages returned.

In Surrey-Panorama, voters have returned 5,724 of the 8,130 issued ballots.

Surrey-South voters have returned 9,804 of the 12,703 issued packages.

For Surrey-Whalley, 2,182 of the 5,158 issued ballots have been returned.

Then in Surrey-White Rock, voters have returned 6,806 of the 11,206 packages issued.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford woman to have life-long injuries after falling 27 feet from bridge
Next story
‘Excelsior 4’ making second Abbotsford court appearance on Monday

Just Posted

Kristjon Olson in a photo released by Surrey RCMP.
High-risk offender back in custody facing child-porn charges, Surrey Mounties say

News of Kristjon Otto Olson’s arrest is posted to Surrey RCMP’s website

BC Hockey League commissioner Chris Hebb says the league is still on track to begin regular-season play in early December. (BCHL photo)
BCHL still on track to begin regular season in December

Commish hopeful that league can “slide right into the regular season” after successful preseason

tease photo
Food truck desserts from Prague ‘pop up’ at Surrey shopping mall

The Praguery offers a modern take on a traditional pastry

Elections BC has received a little more than 42,000 vote-by-mail packages from Surrey voters. . (Black Press Media File)
Elections BC has received about 51,000 mail-in ballots from Surrey voters

Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6

Photo: surrey.ca
Scary stories for Halloween in ‘The Flame’ on Surrey’s Digital Stage

Online show Friday, Oct. 30

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

The Excelsior 4 are set to make their second court appearance in Abbotsford on Monday (Nov. 2). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
‘Excelsior 4’ making second Abbotsford court appearance on Monday

Animal rights activists expected to plead not guilty to charges, protest for Vancouver scheduled

Dennis Cholowski shows off a Jordan 2 Retro Just Don Blue sneaker, the type of shoe only a true sneakerhead would appreciate. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski shows off ‘sneakerhead’ collection

The Detroit Red Wing has been spending his NHL paycheques building up an impressive closet of shoes

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Maestro Otto Tausk. (Photo: vancouversymphony.ca)
50/50 lotto players buck up for Metro Vancouver musicians hit hard by COVID

‘Rapidly growing jackpot’ for VSO’s 50/50 draw as they go online with TheConcertHall.ca

Abbotsford’s Kaitlyn Cassels is visited by her mother Heather Musika while recovering in hospital. (Submitted)
Abbotsford woman to have life-long injuries after falling 27 feet from bridge

19-year-old Kaitlyn Cassels says a misstep near the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge led to a 27-foot fall

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday October 28, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Erin O’Toole himself voted in favour of the bill, as did most Conservative MPs

Most Read