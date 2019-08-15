NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. (File photo: Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

FEDERAL ELECTION

ELECTION: Surrey ‘town hall’ for NDP’s Singh; Trudeau and Bernier dates in the works

Federal party leaders Scheer and May featured at Surrey Board of Trade events earlier this year

NDP party leader Jagmeet Singh is set to speak in Surrey as part of Surrey Board of Trade’s Business Town Hall Series, ahead of this fall’s federal election.

The forum, third in the business group’s party-leaders series, follows appearances by Conservative leader Andrew Scheer in February and the Green Party’s Elizabeth May in April.

“We have been waiting for a confirmed event date with Justin Trudeau and Maxime Bernier,” Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman told the Now-Leader.

Singh will speak about the NDP’s economic platform on Monday, Aug. 26 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“The purpose of the Business Town Halls are to create a unique opportunity for Surrey’s business community to interact with leaders of each of the political parties that are wanting to make economic decisions affecting our everyday lives,” Huberman said in a release.

“The Surrey Board of Trade is making this event series free with each of the federal political party leaders to ensure that there are no barriers for anyone to attend.”

Those who attend will have a chance to ask questions directly to Singh. Registration via businessinsurrey.com is required to attend the Port of Vancouver-presented event.

Federal election day is Monday Oct. 21, 2019.

