Elderly woman found dead in burned Surrey house

Body found after firefighters put out house fire in 9000-block of 135A Street Monday morning

A woman in her eighties was found dead Monday morning in a large house that caught fire in Whalley.

Her body was found after Surrey firefighters put out the fire, in the 9000-block of 135A Street, shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found on the second floor of the roughly 3,000 square foot house.

It was not known at press time what caused the fire.

“We’ve got investigators there now working on that,” Assistant Surrey Fire Chief David Burns said Monday afternoon. “We don’t really know yet what the cause might have been. They have to figure that out still.”

READ ALSO UPDATE: Body recovered from Surrey building three days after fire

“There were some family members there,” Burns said. “But I don’t know where they may have been. They alerted crews to say that there was somebody in the house. When they arrived it was very heavy fire in the upper portions of the building. They knocked it down (the fire) and made entry to search and found the woman on the second floor.

“The coroner was there as well,” Burns told the Now-Leader, “so our investigation is ongoing with the coroner and the RCMP. Between the Surrey agencies, they’ll try to determine first of all the cause of fire and also what the cause of death was.”


Most Read