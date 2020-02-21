Police responded to White Rock’s Five Corners district Wednesday afternoon following an assault. (File photo)

Elderly White Rock assault victim upgraded to stable condition

Incident occurred Feb. 19 in the city’s Five Corners district

The elderly victim of an assault this week in White Rock’s Five Corners is now in stable condition, police say.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 71-year-old arrested, elderly man critical following incident in White Rock’s Five Corners

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears provided the update Friday morning.

The victim was located around 2:45 p.m. Feb. 19, in the lobby of a condominium building in the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, with visible wounds to his upper body.

One person was taken into custody at a White Rock home just after 6 p.m. on the same day, in connection with the incident.

A 71-year-old man was later released with several conditions, and is due to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on April 27, on a charge of aggravated assault.

crimeSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline
Next story
Suspect at large after stealing seaplane before crashing into another in Vancouver

Just Posted

Surrey mom to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scheme

According to charging documents, Xiaoning Sui paid $400,000 to a sham charity to have her son admitted at UCLA

Elderly White Rock assault victim upgraded to stable condition

Incident occurred Feb. 19 in the city’s Five Corners district

Court awards Surrey Costco shopping cart collector $583K after car pins him

Kurtis Ryan Burdeniuk, 22, was retrieving carts when driver backed into him in the parking lot, pinning him

Woman in Fraser Health region confirmed as sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Royal Canadian circus coming back to Cloverdale

June dates for rebranded circus in year of expansion into U.S.

Fashion Fridays: The 8 best quality online stores! Shop the ultimate sales

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

PHOTOS: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

More than 1,000 of B.C.’s best athletes will be competing over the next three days

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

‘Usain Bolt he was not’: B.C. gang police seize drugs, cash after foot chase

‘The man took off running when he saw our officers approaching,’ CFSEU BC says

Suspect at large after stealing seaplane before crashing into another in Vancouver

Police responded to the incident at 3:30 a.m. on Friday at Vancouver Harbour

Canadians released from coronavirus-ridden cruise ship in Japan fly home

Those who were cleared to travel are to be screened again at Canadian Forces Base Trenton

Trudeau promises update on blockades as Wet’suwet’en chiefs meet Mohawk supporters

B.C. hereditary chiefs are thanking the Mohawks for supporting them in opposition to Coastal GasLink

Woman missing in Metro Vancouver

Police seek public’s help locating Atefeh Jadidian, last seen in Maple Ridge

Petition seeks to remove B.C. police department from case of murdered 24-year-old real estate agent

American woman starts online petition in hopes of helping Buziak family

Most Read