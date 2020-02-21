Elderly White Rock assault victim upgraded to stable condition

Police responded to White Rock’s Five Corners district Wednesday afternoon following an assault. (File photo)

The elderly victim of an assault this week in White Rock’s Five Corners is now in stable condition, police say.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 71-year-old arrested, elderly man critical following incident in White Rock’s Five Corners

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears provided the update Friday morning.

The victim was located around 2:45 p.m. Feb. 19, in the lobby of a condominium building in the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, with visible wounds to his upper body.

One person was taken into custody at a White Rock home just after 6 p.m. on the same day, in connection with the incident.

A 71-year-old man was later released with several conditions, and is due to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on April 27, on a charge of aggravated assault.

crimeSeniors