Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating the murder of a White Rock senior.

Emergency crews shut down the Five Corners district following a “man down” report received just before 2:45 p.m., Feb. 19.

RELATED: 71-year-old arrested, elderly man critical following incident in White Rock’s Five Corners

The victim was located in the lobby of a condominium building in the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, with visible wounds to his upper body.

A couple days after the incident, police told Peace Arch News the elderly man was in stable condition.

RELATED: Elderly White Rock assault victim upgraded to stable

Wednesday, White Rock RCMP confirmed the victim has died, and that IHIT has taken over the investigation.

Following the assault, police told PAN a 71-year-old suspect was located at a White Rock home and was taken into custody, and that the two people involved in the altercation were known to each other.

No weapon was used in the incident, police told PAN last month.

Contacted Wednesday, IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang confirmed the organization is conducting an active investigation and hopes to have update soon.

HomicideIHIT

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Just Posted

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium

1,000 free plants for Party-goers at Surrey’s 10th Earth Day celebration

Day-long April event planned at Civic Plaza

Pro MMA fight ban considered in Surrey

Proposed bylaw would not prohibit professional or amateur boxing, among other pursuits

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Heavy snowfall is expected from Hope to Merritt

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Schools cancel overseas student trips due to coronavirus spread

Langley School District joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Multi-vehicle crash causes serious delays on Coquihalla Highway

The crash occurred at the Zopkios Brake Check earlier today

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Concert raises $13.5K for Langley boy with ‘life-altering’ injuries after hit-and-run

Country stars performed free at Langley event

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

Most Read