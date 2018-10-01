Elderly pedestrian in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP say an elderly pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Newton Sunday night.
Police say the 80-year-old man was struck at the intersection of 75th Avenue and 122A Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 30.
A Black Press freelancer at the scene said it was raining at the time of the crash.
“There is extensive damage to the windshield of the car including a gaping hole,” noted the freelancer, who said the vehicle involved was a Honda Civic.
According to Surrey RCMP, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators.
“It is early on in the investigation, however, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash,” said Staff Sergeant Dwayne Farlin, in a release.
Surrey’s Criminal Crash Investigation Team in continuing to investigate this incident.
The intersection was closed for a short period of time but has since been fully re-opened.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the collision is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.