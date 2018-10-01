An elderly man has serious injuries after a car crashed into him while he was walking Sunday night. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Elderly pedestrian in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP say the 80-year-old man was struck near 75th Avenue and 122A Street

Surrey RCMP say an elderly pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Newton Sunday night.

Police say the 80-year-old man was struck at the intersection of 75th Avenue and 122A Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 30.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said it was raining at the time of the crash.

“There is extensive damage to the windshield of the car including a gaping hole,” noted the freelancer, who said the vehicle involved was a Honda Civic.

According to Surrey RCMP, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators.

“It is early on in the investigation, however, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash,” said Staff Sergeant Dwayne Farlin, in a release.

Surrey’s Criminal Crash Investigation Team in continuing to investigate this incident.

The intersection was closed for a short period of time but has since been fully re-opened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the collision is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

