Elderly pedestrian has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being hit by car: Surrey RCMP

Police say the driver remained on scene, is cooperating with Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP say an elderly pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Newton Monday evening.

A pedestrian “who stepped of the (curb into the road) to cross the street” was hit by a vehicle heading westbound on 76 Avenue, near 151 A Street, around 6:54 p.m. on Aug. 8, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

RCMP say the elderly pedestrian was taken to hospital in “serious condition with life-threatening injuries” where she remains in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, police say, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which in ongoing.

Police are now asking anyone who was in the area, on 76 Avenue, between 151A and 152 streets, to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


