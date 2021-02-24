Elderly man sent to hospital after scooter crashes with car in Surrey

Surrey RCMP on scene of a crash involving a motorized scooter and a car in the intersection of 102 Avenue and City Parkway on Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say it happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the intersection of 102 Avenue and City Parkway

An elderly man in Surrey was sent to hospital Wednesday morning after his motorized scooter crashed with a car in Whalley.

Surrey RCMP say it happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the intersection of 102 Avenue and City Parkway. Police say the driver of the car, an Acura, stayed on scene and the elderly man suffered a serious but not life threatening “lower body injury” and was taken to hospital.

In a release sent just after noon Wednesday, police said the Surrey RCMP Critical Collision Investigation Team will be in the area collecting evidence. Road closures are in effect on 102nd Avenue and City Parkway and are expected to be in place for several hours.

Anyone who was a witness to the crash, or anyone with related dash-cam video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



