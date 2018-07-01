Elderly man dies after falling out of pickup truck following Canada Day parade

An elderly man died in Abbotsford on Sunday afternoon after falling out of the back of a pickup truck following the Canada Day parade.

An elderly man died today after he fell out of the back of a pickup truck that had left the Canada Day parade in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said when the man fell out of the Dodge Ram truck, he was struck by the trailer it was pulling. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place at about 12:45 p.m. in the intersection of Simon Avenue and Gladwin Road.

Bird said the driver of the pickup remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The incident is still under investigation. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the man killed in this tragic accident,” Bird said.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

