Elderly man dies after being struck by car in Vancouver crosswalk

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

An 82-year-old Vancouver man has died after being struck by a car at a crosswalk on Tuesday afternoon.

Vancouver Police said that the man was crossing Kingsway Avenue, walking north, at Victoria Drive just before 2 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

The elderly man was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Collision investigators believe that a car headed south on Victoria Drive hit him when it made a left turn onto Kingsway Avenue.

The driver remained on scene and is speaking with police.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police warn about ‘virtual kidnapping’ scheme targeting foreign students

Just Posted

Judges dismiss appeal of Surrey teen who rioted in jail and stomped on someone’s head

Court of Appeal heard 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, fantasized about being a serial killer

Free emergency preparedness workshops kick off in Surrey

May 6 to 12 is Emergency Preparedness Week

Surrey students take AIM at sports competitions

Athletes in Motion event held last week at Princess Margaret Secondary

Countdown to the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

More than 90 of the world’s best competitors have been invited to this year’s roughstock rodeo

Police looking for witnesses to Surrey roll-over crash

It happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday May 6, in the 19500-block of Highway 1

Third motorcycle crash in Surrey in four days

Latest happened on westbound off ramp of Highway 1 to Highway 17 (176th Street) at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Police warn about ‘virtual kidnapping’ scheme targeting foreign students

Students are told to make fake videos that are sent to their families to extort money

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

Elderly man dies after being struck by car in Vancouver crosswalk

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

One year later: Horgan approval rating remains high but NDP support low, poll says

It’s been one year since voters elected B.C.’s first minority government since 1952

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

5 to start your day

Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital, Playland nights for adults return this summer and more

Most Read