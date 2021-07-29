Elderly man arrested following report of sex assault in White Rock

White Rock RCMP say an elderly man was arrested this week in connection with an alleged sexual assault. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock RCMP arrested an elderly man Tuesday (July 27) following a report of a sexual assault at a city park.

According to a news release, the incident was reported to police on July 26, alleging that an “elderly male that attempted to befriend a youth female then proceeded to grope and kiss her without her consent.”

It occurred at the Dr. R.J. Allan Hogg Rotary Park, 15497 Buena Vista Ave., the release states.

Police say the victim and suspect were not known to each other.

The arrested man was later released on conditions, pending a charge recommendation to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Const. Chantal Sears thanked the victim for coming forward, and encouraged anyone else who may have been the subject of unwanted attention or sexual assault to visit the 15299 Pacific Ave. detachment, or call 778-545-4800.

