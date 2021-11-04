Elderly man, 89, in hospital after Vancouver home invasion; suspect at large

Vancouver police say the suspect is a risk to public safety

Vancouver Police are searching for a suspect, seen here on security camera footage, who left an elderly man with life-threatening injuries during a home invasion. (VPD/YouTube)

Vancouver Police are searching for a suspect after a violent home invasion in South Vancouver sent an 89-year-old man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

At 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, VPD officers were called to a home near East 35th Avenue and Victoria Drive after a man entered the home through the unlocked front door. When the 89-year-old homeowner confronted the suspect, he was assaulted. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

“This incident is absolutely frightening,” Cst. Tania Visintin said. “Preliminary evidence suggests there is no relation between the victim and the suspect and that it was purely a random, isolated incident.”

The VPD believes there is a risk to public safety as the suspect remains unidentified. VPD’s major crimes unit said this investigation is a priority for them.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

