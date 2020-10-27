It’s been eight years since Gordon Spencer (pictured), and cousin, ‘Lil’ Bruce Mayo, were gunned down in a home in Langley, and Spencer’s widow is hoping someone who knows something will step up (file)

Eight years on and still no answers in Langley double murder

Wife of victim makes public appeal for people with information to come forward

The last time she spoke to police about the Langley murder of her husband, Gordon Spencer, Surrey resident Mandy Frost said it sounded like the investigators had an idea of who might be responsible.

“They said, it isn’t what they know, it’s what they can prove,” Frost told the Langley Advance Times.

That was two years ago.

She hasn’t been able to bring herself to call police again.

“I just kind of gave up.”

READ ALSO: Fatal shooting now a double murder

In the eight years since Spencer was murdered in a Langley house, both his parents have died without knowing if anyone would be charged with his slaying, Frost said.

She has decided to go public, again, in hopes that it might move someone with information about the double homicide to come forward and contact police.

“We [his family] need closure,” Frost told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s frustrating.”

Spencer, and cousin, ‘Lil’ Bruce Mayo, were gunned down in a home in Langley on June 23, 2012.

Around 2:30 a.m., Langley RCMP responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute at a rented home in the 6400 block of Glover Road and arrive to find Spencer, 27, dead from gunshot wounds and Mayo, 25, in critical condition.

Mayo died later in hospital.

Neither man was a resident of the house, police said.

Police said the interior of the house had been laced with bear spray.

Five people were arrested at the scene, four men and one woman, between the ages of 17 and 22. They were interviewed and released without charges.

READ MORE: Milner murder home burns down

Three weeks after the shootings, the house where the murders happened burned to the ground under what police termed suspicious circumstances.

In 2017, five years after the double murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the file is still active and no charges had been laid.

The case was described as “still ongoing.”

Foster said the two men, who did not reside at the house, were “good men,” and they have families who mourn their loss.

Spencer and Frost had been together for nine years and had three children.

Spencer had a criminal past, but hadn’t been trouble since he was released from jail, three years before he died, according to Foster, who described him as “a great dad.”

They were planning to get married.

The night she saw Spencer alive for the final time, she recalled he said, “‘I love you,’ and ‘bye,’ and that’s the last time I saw him.”

Langley Advance Times has reached out to IHIT for comment.

Anyone with information that relates to an ongoing homicide case, is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, call B.C. Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.


