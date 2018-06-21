Eight arrested in Surrey following fraud investigation by RCMP

Police probe focused on residence in the 18900-block of 64th Avenue

Goods seized at Surrey residence in a photo posted to BC RCMP’s website on Thursday. (Photo: bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca)

Surrey RCMP say they’ve arrested eight people after making a “significant seizure” of goods during a fraud investigation.

The focus of the probe was a residence in the 18900-block of 64th Avenue, where police believe the accused “were forging documents and credit cards using stolen data,” according to a release posted to the RCMP’s website.

Surrey RCMP’s District 4 Community Response Unit, or CRU, launched its investigation in March, and a search warrant was executed at the 64th Avenue residence on Friday, June 15.

During a search, the release says, investigators said they located and seized “a significant amount of evidence” including thousands of identity cards, identity documents and stolen mail, along with five printers, two embossers, nine laptop computers, and two airsoft guns.

“Eight people were arrested during the investigation,” the release says, “each allegedly found to be in possession of fraudulent identification and credit cards. Charges have not been laid at this time as the investigation is ongoing.”

Identity theft often has a big impact on victims, especially those who have their personal credit affected, said Corporal Elenore Sturko.

“We are pleased that we have been able to stop this illegal operation and will continue to investigate finding those responsible for these types of crimes and bringing them before the courts,” she stated.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.