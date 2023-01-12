Eight arrested in police raid on Whalley house

This happened in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in Bolivar Heights on Wednesday afternoon

Police say 8 arrested in drug raid in 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in Whalley at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Photo: Dominic Vallee).

Eight people were arrested when Surrey RCMP and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a house in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in Bolivar Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

“There just working on processing some of the exhibits seized so we can get a more fulsome picture of everything that was located and seized,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Thursday.

Area resident Dominic Vallee said he heard one gun shot and glass breaking.

“I heard a shotgun, there was tear gas deployed, it was pretty f—-ing mental,” he said. “I personally heard two kinds of weapons, so there was an exchange of fire, guaranteed.”

The Surrey RCMP says no shots were fired.

“Nope, no shootout, a search warrant being executed, no shots fired, no,” Munn said. “It was a search warrant that was executed in relation to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and at the initial execution eight people were arrested inside the residence.”

Meantime, on Dec. 22, 9:30 p.m., Surrey Mounties responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road and a man was taken to hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound.



