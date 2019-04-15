Eggs in South Surrey bald-eagle preserve hatch

Douglas-area eagle nest livestreamed online

Eggs spotted in a nest in South Surrey’s bald-eagle preserve have hatched.

On Monday, two young eaglets were spotted in the nest, which is located atop a perch in the Douglas neighbourhood. The preserve, near 0 Avenue and 172 Street, was created last year in conjunction with the construction of a nearby townhome development.

Since its creation, the nest has been viewable via livestream on the Hancock Wildlife Foundation’s website.

An egg was spotted in the nest in mid-March, and this week, one small, grey eaglet could be seen, followed soonafter by a second.

The preserve – the first of its kind in the city – was originally pitched by local biologist David Hancock, who worked with the developer to set up the area one that would be frequented by the birds. Hancock also built the nest.

Last month, he told Peace Arch News that it was “personally satisfying” to see that the nest had been successful.


