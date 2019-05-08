VIDEO: Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

A new compliance unit for B.C.’s Residential Tenancy Branch puts teeth into enforcement for landlords or tenants who repeatedly violate B.C.’s laws, Housing Minister Selina Robinson says.

Education about things like scheduling landlord visits and allowing for renovations can solve many of the issues, Robinson said Wednesday. The enforcement unit adds a second stage to ensure compliance that includes fines of up to $5,000 per day for landlords who won’t comply with repair orders or other major changes.

“We have all heard too many stories about broken relationships – renters living in substandard housing because they were too scared to complain in a highly competitive rental market, landlords being left with thousands of dollars worth of damage when renters move out,” Robinson said. “These broken relationships are symptoms of the same problem, a rental housing market that isn’t working for landlords or for renters.”

Robinson introduced the head of the Residential Tenancy Branch compliance and enforcement unit, Scott McGregor, who explained that his office is a second line of defence if branch hearings and orders do not make someone comply.

He gave the example of a Surrey landlord who had been subject to five hearings determining he had to make repairs to a tenant’s suite.

“Orders as a result of those hearings had actually resulted in a rent reduction down to zero, so the renter was no longer paying rent, but the repairs were still not being made,” McGregor said.

“The landlord did not do that. Therefore we levied the fine against the landlord.”

READ MORE: Landlord accused of pointing gun in rent collection

READ MORE: B.C. increases tenant rights in demolitions, renovations

Robinson said additional staff at the branch have reduced the wait time for callers getting through with their concerns about a landlord or tenants. A public information program is coming out to help people understand their rights and obligations for situations like arranging repairs.

Tenants should know they can arrange to stay in their homes while minor repairs are completed, and landlords should know the rules around having people move out for major repairs, Robinson said.

The province is still considering some of the recommendations of its rental task force, including a call to prevent strata councils from banning rentals in their buildings.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crusade to prevent kids from accessing internet porn pitched in Chilliwack
Next story
Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP ‘confident’ public is safe after threat closes down KPU campuses

All five campuses were evacuated after a threat was made against KPU

Surrey won’t reveal highrise that fails to meet building code standards

City of Surrey citing ‘confidentiality reasons’

Surrey mayor again denies councillor’s attempt to shed public light on police transition plan

Frustrated Surrey Councillor Steven Pettigrew says city council should not be ‘hiding in the shadows’

Naked man detained after climbing on car in North Delta

Officers detained the man under the Mental Health Act and took him to hospital

BLOG: Haida Gwaii trip prompts ‘clearer sense of knowledge on Indigenous culture’

Earl Marriott Secondary students share experience in Haida Gwaii

VIDEO: Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

VIDEO: Evacuation ordered after suspicious devices found in Langley

Explosives disposal unit called to Aldergrove business

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

NDP defends new speed cameras coming to 35 intersections

Cameras will automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding

Employees recovering after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of Abbotsford development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Daughter of 92-year-old Chilliwack man robbed on his porch wants suspect found

‘I don’t think it’s the first time he’s done this and I don’t think it will be the last’

Most Read